Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $531.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

