Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $136,476,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,964,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after buying an additional 1,259,366 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,645. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

