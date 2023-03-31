Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,829. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.