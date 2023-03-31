Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. 1,032,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,571. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.