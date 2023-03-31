Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 40.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 59.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 182,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

