Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

