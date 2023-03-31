Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 768 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of German American Bancorp worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,704 shares of company stock worth $57,560 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

German American Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GABC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. 13,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.70. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

German American Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.