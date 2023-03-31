Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.73. 291,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.49. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

