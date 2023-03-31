Lannebo Fonder AB Acquires 30,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 5.3% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $27,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,983. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,639.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.80.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

