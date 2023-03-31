Lantz Financial LLC Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

AEP opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

