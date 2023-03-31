Lantz Financial LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

NYSE:CCI opened at $132.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $139.10.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

