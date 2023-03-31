Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $665.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

