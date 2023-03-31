Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 553 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $403.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.79. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

