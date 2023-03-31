Lantz Financial LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000.

BSMN opened at $25.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

