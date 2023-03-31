LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($88.17) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €50.26 ($54.04) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.71. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($105.91).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

