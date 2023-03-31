LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Trading Up 4.2%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 64,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 756,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.73.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,204.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,204.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551 in the last ninety days. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

