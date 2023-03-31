Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.13.

Leidos Stock Up 0.2 %

LDOS stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

