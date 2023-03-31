Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, reports. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter.

DRS traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,988. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $645.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $916,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,865,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

