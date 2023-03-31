LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $86.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

