LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Precigen worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Precigen by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on PGEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari purchased 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 937,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,822.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari bought 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,822.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,999.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,129,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,476,037. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 11,489,141 shares of company stock valued at $20,105,997 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $254.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

