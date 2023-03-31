LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

FTEC opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $127.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

