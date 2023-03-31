LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBDGet Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

NUBD stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

