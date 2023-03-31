LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 111.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after acquiring an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,895,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

