Lido DAO (LDO) Price Hits $2.46 on Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00008606 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $122.78 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,843,365 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.