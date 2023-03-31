LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for approximately 2.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of LKQ worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,508,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,227,000 after buying an additional 1,099,881 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of LKQ by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 453,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. 94,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.