Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 360.90% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Local Bounti’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Local Bounti Price Performance

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.66.

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

About Local Bounti

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 506,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 644,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

