London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $8,893.86

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,893.86 ($109.27) and last traded at GBX 7,920 ($97.31), with a volume of 374856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,828 ($96.18).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($129.01) to £102 ($125.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,408 ($115.59).
London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,358.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,523.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,581.15.
London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group
In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($96.33), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,018,747.27). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($92.21), for a total transaction of £340,651.95 ($418,542.76). 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
See Also
