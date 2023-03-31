London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 1-Year High at $8,893.86

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,893.86 ($109.27) and last traded at GBX 7,920 ($97.31), with a volume of 374856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,828 ($96.18).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($129.01) to £102 ($125.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,408 ($115.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of £39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,358.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,523.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,581.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.93) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,328.77%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($92.21), for a total transaction of £340,651.95 ($418,542.76). Also, insider Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($96.33), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,018,747.27). 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

