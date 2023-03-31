Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.36

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.36 and traded as high as C$15.57. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$15.42, with a volume of 596,965 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.63.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$286.42 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.0967509 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 6,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.96, for a total transaction of C$97,269.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,660.97. In related news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,823.20. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 6,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.96, for a total transaction of C$97,269.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at C$428,660.97. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $784,420 over the last three months. 63.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

