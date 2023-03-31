Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $811.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

