LUXO (LUXO) Price Tops $0.0619 on Top Exchanges

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $1,132.77 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUXO has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

