Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.50

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $117.50 and traded as low as $112.96. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $114.02, with a volume of 21,549 shares changing hands.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49.

About Macquarie Group

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.