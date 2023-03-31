MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $67.00 Million

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $67.00 million and approximately $2,655.92 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

