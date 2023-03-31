Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) EVP Sells $267,988.00 in Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 350,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

