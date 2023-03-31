Mainz Biomed’s (MYNZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Mainz Biomed in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Mainz Biomed Price Performance

Shares of MYNZ stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Mainz Biomed has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

