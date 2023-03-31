Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44.40 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $663.77 million and $44.40 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $678.95 or 0.02410521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

