Martin Brand Acquires 9,971 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 9,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($95.92) per share, for a total transaction of £778,435.97 ($956,427.04).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($96.33), for a total transaction of £829,158.40 ($1,018,747.27).
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,828 ($96.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5,358.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,523.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,581.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($82.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($105.81).
London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($129.01) to £102 ($125.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,408 ($115.59).
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.
See Also
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.