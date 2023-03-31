Martin Brand Acquires 9,971 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 9,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,807 ($95.92) per share, for a total transaction of £778,435.97 ($956,427.04).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($96.33), for a total transaction of £829,158.40 ($1,018,747.27).

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,828 ($96.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5,358.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,523.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,581.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($82.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($105.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.93) dividend. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 7,328.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($129.01) to £102 ($125.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,408 ($115.59).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

