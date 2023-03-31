Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.6% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $359.26 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $342.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

