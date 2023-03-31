Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTDR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.63.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

MTDR opened at $47.59 on Monday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

