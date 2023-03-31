McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-$2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC opened at $81.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 738.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

