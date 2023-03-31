McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.34

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 6100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

McCoy Global Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$38.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

