McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $357.78 on Friday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,310,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

