Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,175 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 113,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 37,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

