Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after buying an additional 416,367 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,314,000 after buying an additional 125,026 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,490,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.36. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

