Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.81. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

