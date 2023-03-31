Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $240.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

