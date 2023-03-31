Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $207.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

