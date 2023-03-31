Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,360,000 after acquiring an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,864,000 after buying an additional 78,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

