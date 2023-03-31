Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 19,957 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 6.9% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

