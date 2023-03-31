Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 762 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG opened at $67.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $76.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

