Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,057 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

